Amundi resumes dividend payment as fourth-quarter profit sets new high

PARIS (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi said in a statement it would resume paying a dividend, in line with ECB recommendations, and proposed a payout of 2.90 euros per share as it posted its highest quarterly net income since the creation of the group.

Amundi paid no dividend on 2019 earnings after the European Central Bank told euro zone financial institutions in late March 2020 to skip dividend payments and use their profits to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

After paying 2.90 euros per share on 2018 earnings and initially proposing a 3.10 euro dividend on 2019 earnings, the firm in April 2020 said it would allocate its entire 2019 earnings to reserves.

Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager said fourth-quarter 2020 net income came in at 288 million euros, up 5.1 % on the last quarter of 2019, thanks to net revenue growth, cost control and higher contributions of joint ventures.

Full-year net income was down 4.7 % to 962 million euros, but would have been stable versus 2019’s 1.009 billion when excluding the impact of the market downturn. It said that net income had nearly doubled since its 2015 IPO.

Amundi said it saw overall inflows of 14.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter and its assets under management rose to 1.7 billion at end 2020, up 4.4% for the quarter.

The fund also said that from May 10, at the next general meeting, Valérie Baudson would succeed Yves Perrier as CEO, while Perrier becomes Chairman of the Board of Amundi.