Japan's ANA considers order of Boeing jets

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX is seen on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ANA Holdings confirmed on Tuesday that it was considering an order of Boeing Co jets, after Reuters earlier reported that it was close to buying 30 of the new 737 MAX jets in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

“We are in discussion with Boeing, but we have not made our final decision yet,” an ANA representative told Reuters.

A deal would be the first sale in Japan for the newest version of Boeing’s best-selling 737 family. Five years ago, ANA was also the first Japanese carrier to pick the competing A320neo from Europe’s Airbus SE.

It would also come at a time when Japan is facing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to cut its trade surplus with the United States.