Boeing nears $3.5 billion 737 MAX jet deal with Japan's ANA: sources

FILE PHOTO: Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is close to a deal worth $3.5 billion at list prices to sell 30 Boeing 737 MAX jetliners to ANA Holdings, two people familiar with the matter said.

The deal is the first sale into Japan for the newest version of Boeing’s best-selling 737 family and marks a reversal for Europe’s Airbus, five years after the same airline became the first Japanese carrier to pick the competing A320neo.

It also coincides with negotiations between Washington and Tokyo over a potential trade pact, with Japan facing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to cut its trade surplus with the United States.

Boeing declined to comment. ANA could not immediately be reached for comment on the proposed deal. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday, subject to the airline’s final approval, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.