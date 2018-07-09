Japan's ANA cancels 176 more flights for engine inspection

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carrier ANA Holdings on Monday canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect its Rolls-Royce Holdings engines, in addition to 113 flights it already canceled for the preceding week.

ANA had said on Wednesday that it would inspect engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally. The affected Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA’s Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, it said.