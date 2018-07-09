FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 9, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Japan's ANA cancels 176 more flights for engine inspection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carrier ANA Holdings on Monday canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect its Rolls-Royce Holdings engines, in addition to 113 flights it already canceled for the preceding week.

ANA had said on Wednesday that it would inspect engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally. The affected Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA’s Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, it said.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.