Japan's ANA cancels more flights for engine inspection

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) canceled 330 domestic flights from July 23 through July 31, and warned of further cancellations in August as it continues to inspect engines built by Rolls-Royce (RR.L).

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner taxis in front of other aircraft at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The airline said on Monday it had canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect Trent 1000 engines.

Britain’s Rolls-Royce has been hit by a problem with a compressor in the Trent 1000 package C engine, grounding planes, forcing inspections and angering airline clients.

ANA said cancellations in August would likely be fewer per day than in July.