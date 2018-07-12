FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 12, 2018 / 5:38 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Japan's ANA cancels more flights for engine inspection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) canceled 330 domestic flights from July 23 through July 31, and warned of further cancellations in August as it continues to inspect engines built by Rolls-Royce (RR.L).

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner taxis in front of other aircraft at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The airline said on Monday it had canceled 176 flights from July 13 through July 22 to inspect Trent 1000 engines.

Britain’s Rolls-Royce has been hit by a problem with a compressor in the Trent 1000 package C engine, grounding planes, forcing inspections and angering airline clients.

ANA said cancellations in August would likely be fewer per day than in July.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.