July 4, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Japan's ANA to cancel 113 domestic flights to inspect Rolls-Royce engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) said it will cancel 113 domestic flights between July 6 through July 12 to inspect Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RR.L) engines for compressor issues that have led to service interruptions for airlines globally.

A Rolls-Royce engine is seen on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner owned by ANA Holdings Inc. in Everett, Washington, U.S. August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

The affected Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines are used on ANA’s Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets, the Japanese airline told reporters on Wednesday.

A compressor problem in the Trent 1000 package C engine has already led to planes being grounded by airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic [VA.UL] and Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ). In June, Rolls Royce said it had found the same issue on a “small number of high life Package B engines”.

ANA has been conducting inspections on Trent 1000 package C engines under instruction from Japan’s transport ministry, with an expansion of inspections to include package B engines leading to the flight cancellations, the airline said.

In total 136 engines are affected, said ANA, the world’s biggest 787 operator by fleet size.

Progress on a fix for the affected engines has been hampered by a global shortage of replacement parts, the airline said.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Jamie Freed and Himani Sarkar

