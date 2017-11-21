FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese departure tax could have large impact on airlines: ANA CEO
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 7:45 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Japanese departure tax could have large impact on airlines: ANA CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The impact of Japan’s possible departure tax on airlines such as low-cost carriers could be quite large, the chief executive of ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings Inc's incoming President Shinya Katanozaka speaks behind a model of a ANA's Boeing 777 aircraft during an interview with Reuters at the company's headquarters in Tokyo March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

It is difficult to say what the impact of the tax would be on inbound visitor numbers, Shinya Katanozaka, chief executive of Japan’s largest airline by revenues, told reporters.

He was referring to a tax of up to 1,000 yen ($8.89) that the Japanese government is widely reported to be considering levying on travelers departing the country.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.