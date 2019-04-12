Chevron to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Friday it would buy smaller rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $33 billion in cash and stock to strengthen its presence in the Permian basin and beef up its LNG business.

The offer of $65 per share represents a 39 percent premium to Anadarko’s Thursday close. Anadarko’s shares soared 33 percent in light premarket trading, while Chevron shares fell 1.5 percent.

“The combination of Anadarko’s premier, high-quality assets with our advantaged portfolio strengthens our leading position in the Permian, builds on our deepwater Gulf of Mexico capabilities and will grow our LNG business,” Chevron Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth said in a statement.

The offer is structured as 75 percent stock and 25 percent cash. Chevron will take on $15 billion of Anadarko’s debt.

Chevron also said it plans to divest $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022.

The enterprise value of deal is $50 billion.

