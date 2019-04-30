Buffett's Berkshire to invest $10 billion in Occidental for Anadarko buy

FILE PHOTO: The Occidental Petroleum Corp headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc would invest $10 billion in the U.S oil and gas company to help fund its acquisition of smaller rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Occidental made a $38 billion offer for Anadarko last week, trumping Chevron Corp’s $33 billion bid from earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway’s financial support of this exciting opportunity,” Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said.