Anadarko backs Occidental's revised bid, pressuring Chevron to respond

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s board on Monday backed a $38 billion bid from Occidental Petroleum Corp, adding pressure on rival Chevron Corp to raise its offer or walk away from the takeover contest.

The decision capped a series of moves by Occidental to finance and quickly complete its $38 billion deal after Anadarko balked at several earlier offers. Occidental received the board’s endorsement after raising $18.8 billion in cash pledges that allowed it to avoid a vote by its shareholders on the deal.

Chevron has four days to decide whether it wants to alter an existing merger agreement that Anadarko already accepted or make a new bid.

Anadarko said its board had unanimously determined that the revised Occidental proposal constitutes a “superior proposal” and that it intends to terminate the Chevron merger agreement, a decision that would see it pay Chevron a $1 billion termination fee.

Chevron confirmed it had receive the notice of termination from Anadarko and declined further comment.

Occidental was unable to provide an immediate comment.

The change of heart came after Occidental increased the proportion of cash in its $76 per share offer to 78 percent cash and 22 percent stock, removing a stock exchange requirement for the approval of Occidental’s shareholders.