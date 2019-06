FILE PHOTO: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has granted approval for its proposed $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The waiting period required for companies under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act was terminated early by the FTC, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019.