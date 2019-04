FILE PHOTO: The unstaffed lobby of the North Dakota regional headquarters of oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp is seen in Dickinson, North Dakota in this October 14, 2015 photo. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum had offered more than $70 per share to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Chevron Corp said it would buy Anadarko for $65 per share.

Occidental's bid contained more cash than Chevron's offer, the CNBC report here said.