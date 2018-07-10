FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Analog Devices to partner with Baidu on autonomous driving project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Analog Devices Inc said on Tuesday it had partnered with Baidu Inc to advance development of the Chinese search engine giant’s autonomous driving technologies.

FILE PHOTO: Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Analog Devices and Baidu will jointly develop sensing and navigation applications such as radar and lidar for Project Apollo.

After years of internal development, Baidu last year decided to open its autonomous driving technology to third-parties to accelerate development and help it compete with U.S. firms Tesla and Google.

Analog Devices said the collaboration will also focus on providing solutions aimed at “intelligent connectivity important for the future of smart traffic”.

Earlier in the day, car maker BMW signed an agreement to join Baidu’s Apollo as a board member.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

