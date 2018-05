(Reuters) - Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) on Wednesday reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly revenue driven by continued demand for its sensor chips used in autonomous cars, networking and the industrial market.

Net income rose to $379.8 million, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended May 5, from $93.6 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.51 billion from $1.15 billion.