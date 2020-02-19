Analog Devices revenue forecast misses, but investors shrug off virus impact

(Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. chipmaker braced for a $70 million hit related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Excluding the virus impact, results beat Wall Street expectations, sending its shares up about 5%.

The fast-spreading virus, which has killed over 2,000 in China, has roiled businesses globally and disrupted supply chains, prompting companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to warn of potential damage.

“Excluding (coronavirus impact), revenue guide would have been actually better than consensus and more importantly much better than buyside expectations,” Evercore analyst C.J. Muse said.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based supplier of certain iPhone components estimated revenue of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, plus or minus $50 million, below analysts’ estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bulk of Analog Devices’ revenue comes from industrial, communications and automotive customers with less exposure to supply chain disruptions in China than its product consumers, who accounted for about 13% of revenue in the fiscal first quarter ended Feb. 1.

“I think if I were a consumer company, I would be far more concerned about the centricity of China in my supply chain,” Chief Executive Vincent Roche said in an interview.

Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said the revenue outlook also assumes an impact on its communications unit due to potential delays in the rollout of 5G networks.

Roche said the delays have been uneven. While China has taken a “pause” in building out 5G networks, he said other parts of Asia such as Southeast Asia and Japan were on track, with the United States poised to build up late in 2020 and India presenting a longer-term opportunity.

“I think we’re in the first innings,” he said.

Roche also said that potential new restrictions on selling to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd recently discussed by U.S. trade officials were unlikely to affect the company’s long-term growth in 5G networks. Analog Devices had previously said it was lowering expectations for its largest Chinese communications customer.

“Irrespective of what the administration in the U.S. might throw at us from an embargo standpoint, we will still grow that business over the next year to three years,” he said.

Five major companies - two European, one Korean and two Chinese - are now supplying 5G gear, expanding Analog Devices’ customer base, Roche said.

“It’s pretty clear from reading the press and talking to people in government that there is no alignment about what the policy is going to be regarding China, so it’s very, very hard to read.”