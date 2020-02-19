Analog Devices revenue forecast misses; investors shrug off virus impact

(Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc (ADI.O) forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the chipmaker expects to take a $70 million hit related to the coronavirus outbreak.

After adjusting for the impact of the virus, results were better than what Wall Street had braced for, sending its shares up 5% in morning trading.

The fast-spreading virus, which has killed over 2,000 in China, has roiled businesses globally and disrupted supply chains, prompting companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to warn of potential damages.

“Excluding (coronavirus impact), revenue guide would have been actually better than consensus and more importantly much better than buyside expectations,” Evercore analyst C.J. Muse said.

Norwood, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, which supplies some iPhone components, expects revenue of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, plus or minus $50 million, below estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said the revenue outlook also assumes an impact on its communications unit due to a potential delay in the 5G rollout.

After several quarters of a global slowdown in chip demand, analysts view 2020 as a recovery year for semiconductors, as companies ramp up spending on 5G related technologies.

“Demand across our end markets has stabilized and is beginning to show signs of improvement as we enter our fiscal second quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Vincent Roche said.

The comments from Roche reinforce expectations of a rebound in chip demand, a sentiment echoed by chipmakers including Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Intel Corp INCTC.O.