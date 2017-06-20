FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genealogy website Ancestry.com files for confidential IPO
June 20, 2017

Genealogy website Ancestry.com files for confidential IPO

1 Min Read

Two people talk at the Ancestry.com booth at the Rootstech Conference sponsored by Family Search in Salt Lake City, Utah February 7, 2014.George Frey

(Reuters) - Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Lehi, Utah-based company did not disclose the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.

The website helps people discover their history by tracing their family generations. It also provides personal DNA testing.

Last May, Ancestry.com said in a statement that U.S. private equity fund Silver Lake and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd had acquired minority stakes in a deal valuing Ancestry.com at about $2.6 billion.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

