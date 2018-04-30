FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 30, 2018 / 2:37 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor for over $20 billion: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp proposed to buy Andeavor for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The potential cash-and-stock deal, which values Andeavor at about $150 per share, is expected to be announced on Monday, the WSJ reported, citing sources.

The offer would represent a premium of 22.6 percent to Andeavor stock’s Friday close.

The deal is expected to produce $1 billion of synergies, the paper said.

Marathon Chief Executive Gary Heminger is expected to run the combined company, with a senior role for Andeavor’s chief executive, Gregory Goff, it said.

San Antonio, Texas-based Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro, operates 10 refineries in the western United States with a refining capacity of about 1.2 million barrels per day, and ownership in a logistics business, according to Andeavor website.

Marathon and Andeavor were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.