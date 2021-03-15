Brazil's DASA says subsidiary Impar to acquire two medical groups

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian listed medical services firm Diagnósticos da América SA, known as DASA, said on Monday that the board of the company has approved a proposed acquisition of two rival medical companies.

According to the filing, the board authorized its wholly owned subsidiary Ímpar Serviços Hospitalares SA to buy up to 100% of the stock of Andrade da Silva Participações SA and up to 100% of the stock capital of Mendes da Silva Participações SA.

DASA said the subsidiary has agreed to pay about 400 million reais ($72.05 million) in cash as part of the deal. The transaction will also entail issuance of some 12.5 million shares by Impar, which will be given as payment to the sellers, the filing said.

($1 = 5.5518 reais)