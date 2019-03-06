Andritz plans job cuts at Germany's Schuler AG

FILE PHOTO: A zoomed image of the logo of Austrian machinery maker Andritz during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Engineering group Andritz plans to cut jobs at its German subsidiary Schuler AG as the business feels the effect of a slowing car industry, its chief executive said on Wednesday without giving a scale.

Andritz, which employs around 4,200 people at Schuler in Germany, plans to use 14 million euros ($15.83 million)of the 20 million euros it set aside for restructuring measures in the fourth quarter at the German unit, a spokesman said.

Schuler specializes in systems, tooling, process expertise and services for the automotive industry.

“Schuler suffers from the automobile industry,” Wolfgang Leitner told a news conference in Vienna. “It did not see the growth we were hoping for.”

