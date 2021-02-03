Anglo American says De Beers' diamond sales exceed pre-pandemic levels

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

(Reuters) - Anglo American Plc said its diamond unit recorded higher sales in the first cycle of 2021, boosted by robust demand ahead of the Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day and as midstream customers restocked to fill orders from retail businesses.

The miner said on Wednesday the value of rough diamond sales for De Beers’ first sales cycle of 2021 was $650 million, compared with $551 million last year, well before the COVID-19 outbreak hit an already weakened diamond market.