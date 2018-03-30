Anglo American ordered to halt Brazil ops again after leak

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental regulators ordered miner Anglo American Plc to halt operations in the country following a pipeline leak.

The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. Picture taken October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Anglo American had previously suspended mining operations in its Minas-Rio system in Brazil, which transports iron ore from the company’s mine and processing facility in the state of Minas Gerais to a port in the state of Rio de Janeiro, between March 12 and March 27 following a previous leak.

“The event led the company to paralyze the process of resuming iron ore transportation,” Anglo American said in a statement. “The company will also put employees on paid leave.”

The pipeline carries a mixture of iron ore concentrate and water. The statement did not give any further information on the accident nor say when operations were expected to resume.

A document by Brazilian environmental watchdog Ibama seen by Reuters said Anglo American would only be allowed to resume operations once it demonstrates the pipeline’s security.