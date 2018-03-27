FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 10:27 PM / in 14 hours

Anglo American to resume mining operation in Brazil's Minas-Rio system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Anglo American will resume mining operations in its Minas-Rio system in Brazil on Tuesday after suspending activities since March 12 over a pipeline leak, the company said in a statement.

Environmental watchdog Ibama signed off on resuming operations as the company is in the process of cleaning the affected area, Anglo American said. The 529-kilometer (329-mile) pipeline transports iron ore from the company’s mine and processing facility in the state of Minas Gerais to a port in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jake Spring, editing by G Crosse

