FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
April 17, 2018 / 12:07 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Anglo gives 30-day leave to workers at suspended Brazil iron ore mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc said on Monday it was giving 30 days’ leave to 766 workers at its suspended Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as of Tuesday.

The company halted production and transport operations for 90 days at the mine at the start of April to comply with a request by authorities that it inspect a pipeline that has leaked twice.

Anglo froze operations at the mine in Minas Gerais state after the second leak was discovered on March 29, in a pipeline which carries iron ore in slurry to an export terminal in coastal Rio de Janeiro.

Another leak in a different section of the same pipeline prompted Anglo to suspend operations at the mine from March 12-27, raising fresh questions about mining oversight in Brazil.

The company said essential security activities would be maintained at Minas-Rio, from where 98 employees have been transferred to a nickel mine in Goias state.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.