LONDON (Reuters) - Diamond miner De Beers said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Nimesh Patel will leave the company on July 26 to join Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L).

The company, which is majority owned by diversified miner Anglo American (AAL.L), said it would name a successor in due course.

(This story corrects to show Anglo majority owns De Beers, not fully)