Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus

(Reuters) - Diversified miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Friday it will end its investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus Mining (NUS.TO).

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

“We are exiting our small minority shareholding in Nautilus, as part of the prioritization of our portfolio on our largest and greatest potential resource assets,” Anglo spokesman James Wyatt-Tilby said, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

Anglo has a 4 percent stake in Toronto-listed Nautilus. Nautilus mines offshore in Papua New Guinea and Australia for minerals such as copper, gold, nickel and cobalt.