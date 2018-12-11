Anglo American expects higher production, lower costs

FILE PHOTO: The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

BENGALURU/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Mining group Anglo American Plc expects its production to rise more than previously expected in 2018 and 2021 while costs are seen lower for this year, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said Anglo expected 2018 production to be 2 percent higher than its previous forecast while costs will be 5 percent below previous guidance.

“We are also confident about the outlook, with production expected to increase by 3 percent in 2019, with cost inflation fully absorbed by our productivity and cost improvements,” he said.

The company, whose products include platinum group metals, copper, and coal, said in an update to investors it expected the 3 percent rise in production in 2019 and a further 5 percent boost in both 2020 and 2021.

Anglo’s London-listed shares rose 4.6 percent to 1,646 pence by 1220 GMT, outpacing a 2.9 percent rise in the wider sector. making the company one of the biggest gainers on London’s blue chip index. After cutting debt and raising dividends over the last few years, Anglo would now drive enhanced returns through its capital allocation options, Cutifani said.

He said Anglo would maintain a strong balance sheet while delivering attractive shareholder returns and “value-adding disciplined growth.”

Production increases would be driven by improved output in diamonds, platinum group metals and copper, Anglo said in its presentation.

Anglo’s higher output contrasts with rivals BHP, and Rio Tinto, which in October signaled lower output for copper, a mineral expected to be in high demand from increased electrification.

In October, Anglo, which has mining operations in Southern Africa, North and South America and Australia, raised its platinum and palladium targets for 2019.