Anglo American trims output outlook for iron ore, diamonds and coal

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee of the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American has trimmed its production forecasts for iron ore, diamonds and coal for the next two years, the mining company said in an update for investors on Tuesday.

Anglo American lowered its forecast for its Kumba Iron Ore business from 42-43 metric tonnes (Mt) from 43-44 Mt, cut its diamond production outlook for 2020 and 2021, and lowered its 2020 metallurgical coal production outlook to 21-23 Mt from 22-24 Mt.

Anglo American shares hit a day low after the update, and were down 1.6% by 1120 GMT.