Anglo American boosted by strong precious metals prices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American’s (AAL.L) on Thursday reported a 9% increase in full-year profits as higher prices for iron ore and precious metals outweighed weakness in diamonds and coal.

The London-listed miner has led rivals in a recovery from a 2015-16 commodities crash by narrowing its range of businesses, making its mines more efficient and investing modestly in high return projects.

Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said: “We have ... benefited from product and market diversification, with strong precious metals and iron ore prices offsetting weakness in diamonds and coal.”

Anglo’s shares, which gained 25% last year, were up 1.5% by 0841 GMT, outpacing a 0.6% rise in the wider FTSE350 mining index .FTNMX1770

Anglo’s underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $10 billion in the year to December from $9.16 billion a year earlier.

The figure was in line with analysts’ average estimate of $9.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Anglo produces platinum, palladium and rhodium which are used to reduce emissions in automobiles with increasingly stringent environmental regulations forcing auto makers to use more of them.

Palladium XPD= and rhodium RHOD-LON prices have hit records levels this year as supply has failed to keep pace with demand. Platinum is also used to reduce emissions but is preferred for diesel vehicles, sales of which have fallen in recent years, leaving prices XPT= near ten-year-lows.

Iron ore prices soared following a disaster at a tailings dam owned by then top iron ore producer Vale SA (VALE3.SA) in January last year. Dalian Commodity Exchange’s front-month iron ore futures contract DCIOc1 gained 28% in 2019.

“The star division was PGMs, reflecting record palladium and rhodium prices, which could raise 2020 expectations,” said Edward Sterck, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. He said Anglo remained his firm’s top pick among diversified miners.

Anglo declared a final dividend of $0.47 a share, bringing total dividends for 2019 to $1.09 per share versus $1 paid out in 2018.

This was in line with Anglo’s pledge to pay out 40% of underlying earnings.

The company did not launch a new share buy-back program as it approaches is peak spending on the Quellaveco mine in Peru next year, finance director Stephen Pierce said.

Cutifani said he expected short term impact from the coronavirus epidemic in China on its diamond business but no further material impact as Anglo was less reliant on the country.

In January, Anglo made a 405 million pound ($523 million) cash bid to buy a British fertilizer project from Sirius Minerals (SXX.L).

Sirius shareholder Odey Asset Management said on Wednesday the terms of Anglo’s bid did not represent fair value and it would only vote in favor of an offer at a higher price.

Cutifani said: “Our offer takes into account future investment and project needs and consistent with that we believe our offer is fair and reasonable. He said Anglo would bring certainty to the project that was not currently there.