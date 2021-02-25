Anglo American boosts 2020 dividends as metals prices climb

The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American posted a slight fall in profits for 2020 but boosted dividends after strong commodity prices helped the diversified miner recover from coronavirus disruptions suffered in its first half.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure closely watched by analysts, fell 2% to $9.8 billion in the year to December, beating a consensus of $9.4 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

Anglo declared a final dividend of 72 cents per share, in line with its 40% payout policy and up 53% from a year earlier.