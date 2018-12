A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane , north-western part of South Africa , Limpopo province May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) on Thursday said it expects a 20 percent increase in full-year earnings, helped by an increase in the rand basket price and improved operational performance.

Last year the world’s largest platinum producer reported headline earnings of 3.9 billion rand ($277 million), or headline earnings per share of 1,482 cents.