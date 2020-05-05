Amplats completes repair to processing plant unit after blast

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Tuesday it had completed repairs to one unit at its Anglo Converter Plant and would lift its force majeure to suppliers of concentrate, three months after a blast shut processing facilities.

The Johannesburg-listed miner said it expected the Anglo Converter Plant and full downstream processing operations to be fully operational at its Phase B unit from May 12, while repairs would continue at its Phase A unit.

The damage to the processing facilities forced Amplats, one of the world’s largest platinum producers, to declare force majeure and cut its production outlook.

“As we complete the ramp-up, we are engaging with suppliers of concentrate to lift force majeure imminently. All temporary commercial arrangements applicable during the force majeure period will revert to normal commercial terms,” Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen said.

Amplats said the force majeure notice would remain for the time being for its refined metal customers due to the time taken to refine the respective platinum group and base metals.