South Africa's Amplats expects half-year earnings to double

FILE PHOTO: A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane , north-western part of South Africa , Limpopo province May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) on Tuesday said it expects half-year earnings to double, raising its outlook on higher metals prices and a stockpile gain of 1.0 billion rand ($72 million).

Amplats, which previously flagged an 80% increase, said it now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 of 2,671 to 2,924 cents per share, an increase of 108% to 128%, compared with 1,282 cents A year earlier.

HEPS strips out certain one off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

Amplats will release its results on July 22.