South Africa's Amplats expects half-year earnings to double

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) on Tuesday said it expects half-year earnings to double, raising its outlook on higher metals prices and a stockpile gain of 1.0 billion rand ($72 million).
Amplats, which previously flagged an 80% increase, said it now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 of 2,671 to 2,924 cents per share, an increase of 108% to 128%, compared with 1,282 cents A year earlier.
HEPS strips out certain one off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.
Amplats will release its results on July 22.
Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely