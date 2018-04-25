South Africa's Amplats raises funds, sells stake in RBPlat

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) said on Wednesday it had raised 390 million rand ($31 million) after the sale of most of its stake in smaller black-owned rival Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPJ.J).

The unit of Anglo American (AAL.L) sold 17.3 million shares at 22.50 rand in an accelerated book build, a 10.6 percent discount on the RBPlat closing share on Tuesday of 25.17 rand.

RBPlat’s share price had fallen over 7 percent at midday to 23.35 rand while Amplats was down over 2 percent.

Amplats said it will use the money to fund its share of a concentrator plant and to provide ongoing funding requirements for the Styldrift mine project which its unit Rustenburg Platinum Mines (RPM) is a partner in with RBPlat.

Amplats said in a statement it will retain about 2.6 percent of RBPlat’s shares. At the end of December, Amplats held over 11 percent of RBPlat via RPM, according to Thomson Reuters’ data.