July 18, 2019 / 6:18 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Miner Anglo American posts 2% rise in second-quarter output

FILE PHOTO: The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

(Reuters) - Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Thursday its overall output rose 2% in the second quarter, benefiting from a ramp up in iron ore production at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil and increased metallurgical coal output.

“We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year’s production targets, with an increase to Minas-Rio guidance offsetting two reductions at De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

The global miner said Minas-Rio iron ore production for the quarter ended June 30 was 5.9 million tonnes and metallurgical coal output rose 11% to 5.8 million tonnes following the completion of maintenance in the prior quarter.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

