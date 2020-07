FILE PHOTO: A truck drives amongst workings at the De Beers Voorspoed Diamond mine near Kroonstad, South Africa May 3, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Anglo American’s (AAL.L) diamond unit De Beers said a business review would likely lead to some job losses, after COVID-19 crippled global sales of the luxury gems.

“It is likely to lead to some job losses, I can’t tell you at this point what that number will be but we are certainly doing this exercise completely end-to-end,” CEO Bruce Cleaver told Reuters.