AngloGold reaches deal with Guinea to resume gold production

CONAKRY (Reuters) - South African mining firm AngloGold Ashanti reached an agreement with Guinea’s government on Wednesday to resume operations at its Siguiri gold mine, which were suspended last week, the Guinean mines minister said.

AngloGold suspended production at the mine, in which it holds an 85% stake, after protesters from the community invaded the site last Friday to demand the tarring of a road.

Mines Minister Abdoulaye Magassouba told Reuters the deal was signed this morning and that he expected the mine to resume production in the coming hours.