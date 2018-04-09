FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Alleged fraud against Angola aimed to take $1.5 billion: Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUANDA (Reuters) - A scheme to defraud the Angolan government, allegedly involving the son of former president, Jose Filomeno dos Santos, dates back to before elections in August last year and aimed to secure $1.5 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said those involved in the fraud claimed the money would secure financing for Angola of $35 billion. Angolan prosecutors have named Jose Filomeno dos Santos and former central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva as suspects in the case.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
