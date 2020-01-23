Portugal's market regulator launches inquiries following Luanda Leaks

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s market regulator has launched inquiries into auditors and companies including oil group Galp and telecoms firm NOS following the release of files on Angola’s former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, it said on Thursday.

The president of the CMVM watchdog Gabriela Figueiredo said information revealed in the hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos, dubbed the “Luanda Leaks”, released on Sunday were of “enormous importance” for the market regulator.

CMVM said the inquiries had been launched earlier this week.

The documents were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and released by several news organizations last weekend.