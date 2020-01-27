Angola's dos Santos says to sue reporters' consortium behind Luanda Leaks

FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its media partners, who last week published thousands of files about her vast business empire.

“I refute the unfounded allegations and false affirmations and inform that I have taken steps towards initiating legal action against ICIJ and its partners, which will be managed by the international law firm Schillings Partners,” dos Santos said in a statement.