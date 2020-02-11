World News
February 11, 2020 / 5:55 PM / a minute ago

Portugal orders seizure of Angolan billionaire dos Santos' bank accounts

FILE PHOTO: Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President and Africa's richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.

The prosecutor’s office said the order had been given as a result of collaboration between Angolan and Portuguese authorities. Dos Santos was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; Editing by Kevin Liffey

