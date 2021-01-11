Angola expects more than $700 million in latest IMF disbursement - finance minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Angola expects to receive more than $700 million in its next tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund two days after the Fund approves the payment, the country’s finance minister said on Monday.

The IMF’s executive board will meet on Monday for the latest review of Angola’s programme with the Fund. Approval would unlock financial support for the government as it faces the impact of the pandemic, heavy debt service requirements and volatility in the oil sector.

“We are expecting more than $700 million,” Vera Daves de Sousa said in an interview for the Reuters Next conference.

