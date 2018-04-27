Angola's president named to take helm of ruling party, cementing power

LUANDA (Reuters) - The most powerful body in Angola’s ruling MPLA party said on Friday it had approved the candidacy of state president Joao Lourenco to become head of the party, replacing his predecessor as head of state Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

FILE PHOTO: Angolan President Joao Lourenco inspects a guard of honour on a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

The move is the latest to cement the political grip of Lourenco, who has taken action against dos Santos’ allies and removed family members from key positions while pledging to eradicate endemic corruption in Africa’s No. 2 crude producer.

Lourenco took over as state president in September last year when dos Santos stepped down after almost four decades in power, but the latter remained head of the MPLA, which has ruled Angola since it won independence from Portugal in 1975.

The MPLA’s politburo, the highest-ranking organ in the former Marxist party that was aligned to Moscow during the Cold War, said in a statement that it had “approved the candidacy of Comrade João Lourenço, currently Vice-President, to the position of MPLA President.”

The next MPLA president will be formally appointed at a party congress in September.

Also on Friday, Angola’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund said it was sacking Swiss-based Quantum Global as its asset manager because it was concerned about the way its capital was being invested.

Dos Santos’ son was formerly head of the fund but has since been removed by Lourenço, who has also overseen the sacking of his daughter Isabel from the helm of state oil company Sonangol.