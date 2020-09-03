Ex-first daughter of Angola Neto says no wrongdoing by husband in Swiss corruption probe

LONDON (Reuters) - The former first-daughter of Angola Irene Neto has denied any wrongdoing by her husband, a top figure in the oil industry who is the focus of a Swiss money-laundering probe and subject to one of the largest personal asset freezes in Swiss history.

Prosecutors say Carlos Manuel de São Vicente’s monopoly over insurance and re-insurance for state oil giant Sonangol from 2000 to 2016 culminated in huge bank transfers into accounts in his own name, his companies, wife and family members, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The Geneva-based law firm representing De São Vicente has told Reuters he refutes the charges and had always acted according to the law.

His wife, Neto, reinforced that denial in a statement to Reuters via the political foundation she heads.

Neto is the daughter of the Angola’s first president from 1975 to 1979, Agostinho Neto, and was herself a former deputy minister from Angola’s ruling MPLA party. She is not accused of any wrongdoing as part of the probe.

“Any allegation of a possible link between her late father’s position and her husband’s activities is defamatory,” the statement said.

“Mrs. Neto stresses that her husband at all times and in any circumstances conducted his business according to the law and has no doubt that justice will prove so.”

Angola is seeking to tackle a legacy of alleged corruption which has dogged the nation as it seeks to attract foreign investment into its struggling economy.