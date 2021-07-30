Anima CEO hopes to count UniCredit as client after potential Monte Paschi deal

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest independent asset manager Anima Holding hopes to bring in UniCredit as its client if a potential deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena succeeds, its chief executive said on Friday.

Anima has many long-standing distribution agreement, including with state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“We’re the best in class to serve clients such us UniCredit,” CEO Alessandro Melzi d’Eril told analysts in a post-results conference call.

Melzi d’Eril added the distribution agreement with Monte dei Paschi gives the asset manager exclusive preferential access to the bank’s network, but it does not include any clauses that would protect the partnership in case of change of control at the lender.