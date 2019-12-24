Deals
WESCO says it has made an offer to acquire Anixter

(Reuters) - WESCO International Inc (WCC.N) said on Tuesday that it is seeking to acquire Anixter International (AXE.N) and has most recently made an offer of $90 per share.

Anixter, which supplies communications and security products, had earlier received an offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to buy the company in a $4 billion deal.

Earlier this month, Anixter disclosed that it had received a buyout offer without naming the party.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

