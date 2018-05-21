Hitachi ready to buy Elliott's stake in Ansaldo STS: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi targets Elliott’s stake in Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) in order to fully control the rail-signaling company, Hitachi Rail Chief Executive was quoted as saying in an Italian paper on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“We are ready to buy Elliott’s shares in Ansaldo STS, but at a fair price, our target remains to reach a 100 percent stake,” Hitachi Rail CEO Alistair Dormer was quoted as saying in Corriere’s L’Economia.

U.S. fund Elliott is the second largest shareholder in Ansaldo with a potential stake of just above 31 percent. Hitachi holds a 50.77 percent stake in the rail signaling group.