FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 21, 2018 / 6:53 AM / in 2 hours

Hitachi ready to buy Elliott's stake in Ansaldo STS: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi targets Elliott’s stake in Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) in order to fully control the rail-signaling company, Hitachi Rail Chief Executive was quoted as saying in an Italian paper on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“We are ready to buy Elliott’s shares in Ansaldo STS, but at a fair price, our target remains to reach a 100 percent stake,” Hitachi Rail CEO Alistair Dormer was quoted as saying in Corriere’s L’Economia.

    U.S. fund Elliott is the second largest shareholder in Ansaldo with a potential stake of just above 31 percent. Hitachi holds a 50.77 percent stake in the rail signaling group.

    Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Giulia Segreti

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.