Ansell profit rises on pandemic-related demand, sees strong full-year earnings

(Reuters) - Australia’s Ansell Ltd (ANN.AX) reported a 5.2% rise in annual profit, helped by a surge in the sales of personal protective equipment and health care products during the COVID-19 pandemic and said it expected to report higher earnings next year.

The Australian medical and industrial glove maker reported an adjusted profit of $158.7 million for the year ended June 30, up from $111.7 million a year earlier.

It expects fiscal 2021 earnings between 126 and 138 cents per share, higher than the 121.8 cents per share it reported for full-year 2020.

