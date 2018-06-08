China's Ant Financial says raises $14 billion in funding round

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China’s biggest online payment platform by market share, said on Friday it had raised around $14 billion from investors including Singapore’s sovereign fund and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC[WP.UL].

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 24, 2018. Picture taken January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

The capital-raising comes ahead of a widely expected initial public offering (IPO), though Ant has neither publicly set a timetable nor chosen a likely stock exchange.

In a statement, Ant listed Singaporean sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd GIC.UL and state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd [TEM.UL] as investors in the financing round.

It said the funds would be used to speed up globalisation plans for its popular Alipay payment platform and to invest in developing technology.