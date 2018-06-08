CPPIB to invest $600 million in Ant Financial's unit

(Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Friday it will invest $600 million in a unit of Jack Ma’s Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China’s biggest online payment platform.

FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen at the reception desk of Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

CPPIB’s investment is part of Ant’s $14 billion fundraising announced on Friday.

Ant Financial, spun off from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) before the e-commerce firm’s 2014 listing, has played a major role in shaping China’s financial technology landscape.